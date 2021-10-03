Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Drops By 40.6%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 2,367,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,839. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

