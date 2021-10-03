Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Decreases By 42.3%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 223,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $7,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.