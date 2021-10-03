Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rises By 65.5%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.59. 109,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

