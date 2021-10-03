Short Interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Expands By 76.9%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IFMK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 59,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,603. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76 and a beta of -3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. iFresh has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iFresh by 157.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iFresh during the first quarter worth $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iFresh by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iFresh during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

