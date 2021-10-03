Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Decreases By 43.5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
INZY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.