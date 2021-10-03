Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Decreases By 43.5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

INZY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 230,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

