Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Drops By 36.4%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,732,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $9,837,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $6,856,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 626,587 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,686,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIII opened at $9.80 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

