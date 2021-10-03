Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Increases By 66.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $85.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

