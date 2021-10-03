Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 67.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 180,196 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,809. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

