Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Grows By 72.9%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,812. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

