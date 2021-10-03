Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Expands By 68.8%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the August 31st total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

