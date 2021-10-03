Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Drops By 41.7%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,649.18.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
