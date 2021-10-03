Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Drops By 41.7%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,900.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3,649.18.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

