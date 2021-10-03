Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Grows By 61.1%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

