Short Interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Decreases By 36.3%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $53.57 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JOYY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JOYY by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

