Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Drops By 36.0%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KHRNF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
About Khiron Life Sciences
