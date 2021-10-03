Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Drops By 36.0%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KHRNF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

