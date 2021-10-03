Short Interest in KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Grows By 90.0%

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Commerzbank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

