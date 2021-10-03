Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Expands By 81.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 2,185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
LMRXF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Laramide Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
About Laramide Resources
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.