Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Expands By 81.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 2,185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

LMRXF opened at $0.62 on Friday. Laramide Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

