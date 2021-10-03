Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Expands By 73.6%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 19,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
