Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Expands By 73.6%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 19,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

