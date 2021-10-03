Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreases By 36.1%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -30.86%.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.