Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rises By 80.7%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $633.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.61%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

