Short Interest in Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Increases By 57.7%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

