Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Decreases By 42.0%

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 756,986 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 81,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

