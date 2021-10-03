Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Rises By 60.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

NIM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.87. 12,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

