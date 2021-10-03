Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Drops By 36.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

