Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Increases By 73.6%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNGTF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNGTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.