Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Grows By 68.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,229. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

