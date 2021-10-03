Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Drops By 41.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,702,200 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 2,904,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,955. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.