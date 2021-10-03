Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expands By 69.0%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

