Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Drops By 41.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

SFRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

