Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Grows By 81.2%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

SBGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

