Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declines By 37.9%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SCHL opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

