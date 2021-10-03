Short Interest in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Declines By 39.5%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGOC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. SGOCO Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

