Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 59.9%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

