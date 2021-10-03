Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 44.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SQNXF traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.42.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
