Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Decreases By 44.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SQNXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.