Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Expands By 83.3%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

