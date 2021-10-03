Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Drops By 36.7%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,300 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 11,571,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,398,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HYSR stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. It also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.