Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Expands By 62.7%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TLOFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

