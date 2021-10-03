Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Declines By 36.7%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,683,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 13,726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,012,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TGODF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The Green Organic Dutchman has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.53.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 354.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

