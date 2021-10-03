Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Grows By 77.8%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The India Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 157,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,197. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The India Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The India Fund by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The India Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.