Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Drops By 41.5%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,765. The Music Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

