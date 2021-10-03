Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Expands By 83.7%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of TGLVY opened at $2.99 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5747 dividend. This is an increase from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

