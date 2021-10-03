Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 37.7%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.48 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

