Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 71.8%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.