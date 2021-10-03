Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 71.8%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.