Short Interest in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Expands By 68.7%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the August 31st total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. WISeKey International has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WISeKey International by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.