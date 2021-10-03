Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Grows By 93.3%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of MRWSY opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.7612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.
