Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 89.0%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 168,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 186,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.89. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

