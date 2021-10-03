Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Decreases By 35.7%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ZLIOY opened at $8.78 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.