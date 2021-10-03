Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Decreases By 35.7%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of ZLIOY opened at $8.78 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
