Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Rises By 91.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SRTTY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

