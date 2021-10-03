Shyft Network (SHFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $217,685.00

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $125.43 million and $217,685.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

