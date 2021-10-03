Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMEGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SMEGF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

