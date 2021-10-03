Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in September

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SMMNY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 66,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,413. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

